Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Takes $816,000 Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs BDC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,732,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after acquiring an additional 25,888 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,095,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 116,154 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $12,879,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 775,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $8,114,000. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27.

Goldman Sachs BDC Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 224.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSBD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

