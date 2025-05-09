Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Shares Bought by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 449,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Radiant Logistics by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Radiant Logistics Stock Performance

RLGT opened at $6.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $283.47 million, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CFO Todd Macomber sold 30,000 shares of Radiant Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $227,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,316.32. This trade represents a 14.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Radiant Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RLGT

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.