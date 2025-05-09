12,335 Shares in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Purchased by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Jamf by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Mindset Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Jamf during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Jamf alerts:

Insider Activity at Jamf

In other news, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 9,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $131,933.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,065.60. This trade represents a 14.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Beth Tschida sold 88,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $1,187,215.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 487,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,019.70. The trade was a 15.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 248,912 shares of company stock worth $3,355,739. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JAMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho set a $15.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jamf from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

View Our Latest Report on Jamf

Jamf Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $11.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $21.41.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $167.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jamf Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.