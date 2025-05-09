FORA Capital LLC Acquires 6,684 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 571,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 193,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after buying an additional 30,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,161,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 2.1 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $110.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.96 and a 200-day moving average of $114.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 25.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXPD

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,571.84. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.