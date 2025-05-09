Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 208 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 374,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,488,000 after acquiring an additional 139,223 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,269,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Wilbur Mok sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.88, for a total value of $410,644.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,604.84. This trade represents a 28.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Francesco Maione sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $616,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,204. This trade represents a 34.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,423,034 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down from $345.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.38.

NYSE:APD opened at $269.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.08. The company has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.69 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

