FJ Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,422 shares during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp makes up about 2.4% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 8.22% of Sterling Bancorp worth $20,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,314,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 131,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 40,414 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 40,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,012,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 32,504 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBT opened at $4.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.13 million, a PE ratio of 96.82 and a beta of 0.54. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $5.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

