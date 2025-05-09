Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.88.

Shares of CHR stock opened at C$20.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$14.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.60. The stock has a market cap of C$545.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Copp acquired 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,197.60. 13.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chorus is an aviation solutions provider to customers worldwide. Its operating subsidiaries are: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines.

