Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 32,365 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETON has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ETON opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $463.52 million, a PE ratio of -78.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $18.41.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

