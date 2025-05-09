FORA Capital LLC Invests $2.19 Million in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,921 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 207,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,962,000 after purchasing an additional 43,170 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 14,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Finally, Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,840,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMS. Barclays cut their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $116.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.78. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $184.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.