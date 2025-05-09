FORA Capital LLC Invests $2.78 Million in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $912,375,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,718,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,088.8% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,569,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,268 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,747 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,922,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock opened at $90.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.65.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.39.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

