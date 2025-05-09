FJ Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,622 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group accounts for about 2.1% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 2.93% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $17,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $602.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $34.56.

MidWestOne Financial Group Dividend Announcement

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $57.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.87 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.79%. Analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MidWestOne Financial Group

In other news, CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,944.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,315.58. This represents a 3.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group from $34.50 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.