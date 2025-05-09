10,000 Shares in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Purchased by Fullcircle Wealth LLC

Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IOVA. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 21,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IOVA. Barclays decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Shares of IOVA opened at $3.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.43% and a negative net margin of 451.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6795.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

