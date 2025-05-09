ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Director Peter C. Farrell Sells 2,000 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.25, for a total transaction of $484,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,252,560.50. This trade represents a 2.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ResMed Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $243.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.42 and a 12-month high of $263.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in ResMed by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 19,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,301,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 7.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 61,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ResMed from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

