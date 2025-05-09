Currys (LON:CURY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 118.10 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 117.02 ($1.55), with a volume of 2111024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.80 ($1.52).
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CURY. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Currys from GBX 125 ($1.66) to GBX 175 ($2.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th.
Currys Stock Up 0.9 %
About Currys
Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800
stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.
In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.
