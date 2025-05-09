Insider Selling: RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) VP Sells 4,146 Shares of Stock

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RTX Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $128.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.26 and a 200-day moving average of $123.91. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $99.07 and a 52-week high of $136.17. The stock has a market cap of $172.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Robert W. Baird raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Baird R W raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in RTX by 2,944.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

