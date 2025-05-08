The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,457 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $83.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $57.12 and a one year high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.78.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,542 shares in the company, valued at $6,767,872.02. The trade was a 42.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,738.45. This trade represents a 35.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,795. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.