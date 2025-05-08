Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Gentex worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $21.65 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $35.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Gentex had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GNTX. UBS Group reduced their price target on Gentex from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Baird R W cut shares of Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gentex

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.