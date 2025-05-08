Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 35.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,718,000 after buying an additional 318,655 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 181,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 130,407 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,555,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,861 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 22,411 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:UGI opened at $33.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.41. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UGI news, insider Michael Sharp purchased 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $160,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,806 shares in the company, valued at $160,039.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.