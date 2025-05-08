First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.860-1.030 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

First Advantage Stock Performance

Shares of FA stock opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.00 and a beta of 1.20. First Advantage has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $20.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on FA shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Advantage stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

