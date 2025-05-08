Driehaus Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,063,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,730 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of Vertex worth $56,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Vertex by 5.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 582,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,424,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,690,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,444,000 after acquiring an additional 253,263 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vertex by 270,150.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vertex by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,555,343.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749.36. The trade was a 99.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on VERX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vertex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Vertex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vertex from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Vertex Price Performance

Shares of VERX opened at $37.44 on Thursday. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $28.04 and a one year high of $60.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average is $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.99 million. Vertex had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Further Reading

