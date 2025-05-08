Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,541 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $10,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 492,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 37,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period.

PRFZ opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average is $40.81. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

