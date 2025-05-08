Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 35,500 Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Equinox Gold by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 407,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 6.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth $110,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at $1,227,000. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Equinox Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

