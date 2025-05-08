CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CSX were worth $12,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CSX opened at $28.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. CSX Co. has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Argus set a $32.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Get Our Latest Report on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.