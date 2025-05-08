BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,121,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,815 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BRC were worth $9,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRCC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BRC by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 42,957 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BRC by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in BRC by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 265,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 68,646 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRC by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 175,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 75,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRC by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRCC opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $324.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.14. BRC Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66.

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). BRC had a positive return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $89.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.08 million. Analysts forecast that BRC Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRCC. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $2.00 price objective on shares of BRC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

