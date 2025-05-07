ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC trimmed its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,761,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,800 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $18,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZI. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,000. Caption Management LLC boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,870,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.43, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $16.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.64 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZoomInfo Technologies

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.