Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Purchased by Colonial Trust Co SC

Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCR. Sensible Money LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 81,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCR opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average is $19.52. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $0.0681 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

