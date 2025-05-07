Colonial Trust Co SC Sells 13,183 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Colonial Trust Co SC decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,183 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 2.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Humana by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Humana by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $251.91 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $406.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HUM. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.76.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

