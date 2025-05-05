Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.24 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 5th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $372.09 million and $19.24 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $2.31 or 0.00002462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00003177 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00022470 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005034 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,085,392 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 161,066,239.88673025 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 2.35657368 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 520 active market(s) with $24,264,751.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.