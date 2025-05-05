Coloplast A/S (CLPBY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Coloplast A/S to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter. Coloplast A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Coloplast A/S had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.60%. On average, analysts expect Coloplast A/S to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Coloplast A/S stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.55. 76,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,827. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $14.14.

CLPBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

