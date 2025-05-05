Sequans Communications (SQNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Sequans Communications to post earnings of ($0.29) per share and revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter. Sequans Communications has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sequans Communications had a return on equity of 186.78% and a net margin of 154.81%. On average, analysts expect Sequans Communications to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SQNS stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $4.28.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

