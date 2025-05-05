Sintx Technologies (SINT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 12th. Analysts expect Sintx Technologies to post earnings of ($0.71) per share and revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter.
Sintx Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ SINT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.78. 27,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,415. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18. Sintx Technologies has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $45.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on Sintx Technologies from $70.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st.
About Sintx Technologies
Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone.
