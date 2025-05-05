Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 357.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VIGL. William Blair upgraded shares of Vigil Neuroscience to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Vigil Neuroscience from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Up 3.3 %

VIGL stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,460. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34. Vigil Neuroscience has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.94.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIGL. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 180,420 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 703,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 97,580 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 528,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 293,461 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 239.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 488,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 344,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 698.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 321,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vigil Neuroscience

(Get Free Report)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.