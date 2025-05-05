Nokian Renkaat Oyj (NKRKF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Nokian Renkaat Oyj to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $259.45 million for the quarter.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NKRKF remained flat at $6.96 during mid-day trading on Monday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile
