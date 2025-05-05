Nokian Renkaat Oyj (NKRKF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Nokian Renkaat Oyj to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $259.45 million for the quarter.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NKRKF remained flat at $6.96 during mid-day trading on Monday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68.

Get Nokian Renkaat Oyj alerts:

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, the rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer, winter, and all-season tires for cars and vans.

Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.