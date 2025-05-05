CashBackPro (CBP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.67 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $745.23 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00003177 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00022470 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00002462 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CBP is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.01850657 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $2,118.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

