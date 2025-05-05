RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Lowered to $194.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $276.00 to $194.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RH. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on RH from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of RH from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $500.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $437.00) on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.31.

Shares of RH traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.45. 238,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,494. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.17. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.36. RH has a 12-month low of $123.03 and a 12-month high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $812.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.21 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of RH by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

