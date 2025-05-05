Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $174.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $201.00 to $174.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WSM. UBS Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Baird R W raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.94.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE:WSM traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.47. The stock had a trading volume of 208,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,751. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.19 and its 200-day moving average is $173.64. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.76. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $125.33 and a one year high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 51.56%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $1,212,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,002.65. The trade was a 32.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $273,602.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,014,116.16. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,635 shares of company stock worth $13,236,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.