Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Cut to $119.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MHK

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MHK traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.63. The stock had a trading volume of 253,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,697. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.63. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $164.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $1,191,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,616,168.96. The trade was a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 39,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 30,477 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 28,998 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 263,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.