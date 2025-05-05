Tempus AI (TEM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share and revenue of $248.13 million for the quarter.

Tempus AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM traded down $2.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.21. 4,465,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,733,134. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.66. Tempus AI has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TEM. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tempus AI from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tempus AI from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 3,000 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $136,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,447.56. The trade was a 10.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James William Rogers sold 23,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,058,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,557.50. The trade was a 12.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,408,938 shares of company stock valued at $262,986,880 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

