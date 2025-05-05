Bitcoin Diamond Market Capitalization Hits $5.85 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $5.85 million and $20,381.67 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00041793 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00013181 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00011737 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00007188 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001063 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000012 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188,259.22 or 2.00671085 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

