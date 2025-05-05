Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$2,500.00 to C$2,700.00. The stock traded as high as C$2,207.35 and last traded at C$2,207.35, with a volume of 13299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2,195.41.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FFH. National Bankshares upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,600.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James set a C$2,600.00 price target on shares of Fairfax Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,125.00 to C$2,250.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2,339.29.

In other news, Director Jonathan Godown sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,989.23, for a total value of C$99,461.43. Also, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,985.00, for a total transaction of C$1,985,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,692 shares of company stock worth $13,277,605. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm has a market cap of C$35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2,034.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$1,976.50.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

