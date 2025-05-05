FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Wedbush from $6.40 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 109.64% from the company’s previous close.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Huber Research upgraded FuboTV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $3.50 target price on FuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on FuboTV from $3.35 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.06.

Shares of FUBO traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $2.39. 9,679,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,441,545. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $814.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.19. FuboTV has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

In other news, CFO John Janedis sold 25,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $107,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in FuboTV by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,256,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 688,625 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FuboTV by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in FuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FuboTV by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,676,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,663 shares during the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

