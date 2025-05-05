ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lessened its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,615,000 after purchasing an additional 959,696 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in ASML by 4,880.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 335,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,019,000 after acquiring an additional 328,552 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in ASML by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,494,000 after acquiring an additional 281,156 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $175,257,000. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $137,386,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $906.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $690.33 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $680.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $702.41. The stock has a market cap of $271.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

