Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,572 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $125,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,544 shares in the company, valued at $37,127,946.24. The trade was a 77.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $4,755,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. The trade was a 18.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $168.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.05 and a 200-day moving average of $131.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.83 and a twelve month high of $177.25. The firm has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 13.03%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

