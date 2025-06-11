Dividend Stocks To Research – June 8th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Exxon Mobil, Ford Motor, PepsiCo, Chevron, and Johnson & Johnson are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that regularly distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders in the form of cash payments, typically on a quarterly basis. Investors often seek them for steady income and the potential for long-term growth, since many dividend-paying companies are well-established and financially stable. Additionally, dividend stocks can provide a hedge against market volatility by offering returns even when share prices fluctuate. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ TSLL traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.50. 302,188,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,657,089. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.35. 94,183,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,765,368. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.29.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.29. The company had a trading volume of 15,465,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,553,585. The stock has a market cap of $449.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.11.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 105,829,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,444,610. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,619,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,606,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.16. PepsiCo has a one year low of $127.75 and a one year high of $180.91.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Chevron stock traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.21. 6,555,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,131,049. Chevron has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $244.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.02. 5,387,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,950,051. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.59 and its 200-day moving average is $153.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

