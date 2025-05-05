KBC Group NV (KBCSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.1873 per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This is a 258.4% increase from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $0.33.

KBC Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of KBCSY stock opened at $46.95 on Monday. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $33.98 and a 12 month high of $47.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.60.

Get KBC Group alerts:

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 13.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that KBC Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KBCSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KBC Group

KBC Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.