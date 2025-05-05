EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,181,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,551 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $510,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,608,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,456,000. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,691,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $251.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.88.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $160.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.15 and a fifty-two week high of $269.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

