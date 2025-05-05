Apollo Currency 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.71 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $2.10 million and $2.71 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00020754 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.