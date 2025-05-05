USDS Price Reaches $1.00 (USDS)

USDS (USDS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last seven days, USDS has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. USDS has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and $1.82 million worth of USDS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDS token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDS alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,905.34 or 1.00096485 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,831.50 or 1.00017779 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

USDS Profile

USDS’s total supply is 7,947,635,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,112,062,214 tokens. USDS’s official Twitter account is @skyecosystem. The official website for USDS is sky.money.

Buying and Selling USDS

According to CryptoCompare, “USDS (USDS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. USDS has a current supply of 7,917,856,939.825641. The last known price of USDS is 0.99934267 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,606,548.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sky.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.