Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Hits $0.74 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $12.95 million and approximately $10,758.25 worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00000788 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00039014 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00008833 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is btgofficial.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

