T Stamp (IDAI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 12th. Analysts expect T Stamp to post earnings of ($0.61) per share and revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter.

T Stamp Stock Up 1.5 %

IDAI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,459. T Stamp has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Get T Stamp alerts:

About T Stamp

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide. It develops proprietary artificial intelligence-powered solutions, researching and leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions that identify and defend against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.

Receive News & Ratings for T Stamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T Stamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.