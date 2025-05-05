T Stamp (IDAI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 12th. Analysts expect T Stamp to post earnings of ($0.61) per share and revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter.
T Stamp Stock Up 1.5 %
IDAI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,459. T Stamp has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.47.
About T Stamp
